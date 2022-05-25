8X8 PROTOCOL Price Tops $0.0010 on Major Exchanges (EXE)

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a market cap of $306,584.25 and $16,545.00 worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 8X8 PROTOCOL coin can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded up 9.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000283 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000227 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001769 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL Coin Profile

8X8 PROTOCOL (CRYPTO:EXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 coins. The official website for 8X8 PROTOCOL is 8x8protocol.io. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official message board is medium.com/8×8-protocol. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @8x8PROTOCOL and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Execoin's main talking point is its ASIC and Multi-pool mining resistance using its progressive-n algorithm. With the arrival of scrypt mining rigs and the potential monopolisation of Scrypt mining as happened with Bitcoin and SHA-256 coins. Execoin is planning to sidestep this issue. Total coins will be 84 million with a block time of 45 seconds – and a block reward reduction of every 840000 blocks. No premine means this is a serious contender with innovative features – not just another clone. “

8X8 PROTOCOL Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8X8 PROTOCOL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 8X8 PROTOCOL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 8X8 PROTOCOL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

