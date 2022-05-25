$98.00 Million in Sales Expected for Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) to post sales of $98.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Veritex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $97.10 million to $98.90 million. Veritex reported sales of $79.59 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veritex will report full year sales of $402.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $395.60 million to $410.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $484.60 million, with estimates ranging from $474.30 million to $494.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Veritex.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). Veritex had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 37.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on VBTX. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Veritex from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Veritex from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Veritex in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veritex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.25.

In other news, Director John Sughrue purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.52 per share, with a total value of $134,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,369,093.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pat S. Bolin acquired 13,158 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.00 per share, for a total transaction of $500,004.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 17,815 shares of company stock valued at $659,050. Company insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veritex during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Veritex in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Veritex during the fourth quarter worth $122,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Veritex by 51.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veritex in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VBTX traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $32.69. 1,266 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,115. Veritex has a twelve month low of $27.28 and a twelve month high of $45.36. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Veritex’s payout ratio is presently 28.67%.

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, consumer, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

