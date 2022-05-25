AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Stake Reduced by Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C

Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lessened its stake in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 355,055 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,742 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C owned about 0.68% of AAON worth $28,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAON. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in AAON by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,007 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,787,000 after buying an additional 30,630 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in AAON by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 303,904 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,022,000 after buying an additional 40,764 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in AAON by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,308 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in AAON by 136.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 62,240 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,067,000 after buying an additional 35,870 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in AAON by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAON traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $51.29. The stock had a trading volume of 7 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,391. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.94 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.59. AAON, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.50 and a 52 week high of $83.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.48.

AAON ( NASDAQ:AAON Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $182.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.47 million. AAON had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 10.05%. The company’s revenue was up 57.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that AAON, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.7%. AAON’s payout ratio is currently 34.23%.

In related news, VP Rony D. Gadiwalla sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total value of $215,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,144 shares in the company, valued at $1,460,347.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David Raymond Stewart bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.63 per share, with a total value of $53,630.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 19.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AAON shares. TheStreet cut AAON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised AAON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. DA Davidson raised AAON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Sidoti raised AAON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised AAON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.33.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BasX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

