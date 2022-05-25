AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $210.00.

SKFRY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised AB SKF (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on AB SKF (publ) from SEK 300 to SEK 250 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. DNB Markets raised AB SKF (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on AB SKF (publ) from SEK 240 to SEK 230 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on AB SKF (publ) from SEK 180 to SEK 160 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Shares of AB SKF (publ) stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $17.28. 22,836 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,250. The company has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.25. AB SKF has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $27.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.19.

AB SKF (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SKFRY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. AB SKF (publ) had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 8.90%. On average, analysts expect that AB SKF will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AB SKF (publ) engages in the design, development, and manufacture of bearings, seals, lubrication systems, and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company offers rolling bearings, mounted bearings and housings, super-precision bearings, slewing bearings, plain bearings, magnetic bearings and systems, industrial and automotive seals, lubrication management solutions, maintenance products, condition monitoring systems, power transmission solutions, test and measuring equipment, vehicle aftermarket, and waste electric and electronic equipment products.

