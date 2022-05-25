Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) PT Lowered to $17.00

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 10.95% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.73.

NYSE ANF opened at $19.09 on Wednesday. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 1 year low of $18.31 and a 1 year high of $48.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $962.42 million, a PE ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.30.

Abercrombie & Fitch ( NYSE:ANF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.36). Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 7.08%. The company had revenue of $812.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $799.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the first quarter worth $91,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. 99.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, Gilly Hicks, and Social Tourist brands.

