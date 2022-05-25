Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.36 EPS

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The apparel retailer reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.36), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $812.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $799.33 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 7.08%. Abercrombie & Fitch’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Abercrombie & Fitch updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

ANF stock opened at $19.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $962.42 million, a PE ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Abercrombie & Fitch has a twelve month low of $18.31 and a twelve month high of $48.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.83 and its 200-day moving average is $35.30.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ANF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $54.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $32.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abercrombie & Fitch currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.73.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANF. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 182.8% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 109,957 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,518,000 after buying an additional 71,078 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 629.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,543 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 16,864 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 2.3% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,072 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the first quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 46.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,667 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, Gilly Hicks, and Social Tourist brands.

