Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Position Increased by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 443,725 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,875 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.97% of Abiomed worth $159,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABMD. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,839,980 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,379,206,000 after purchasing an additional 106,270 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Abiomed by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 953,859 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $341,837,000 after buying an additional 125,325 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Abiomed by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 517,845 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $185,994,000 after acquiring an additional 8,407 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Abiomed by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 486,335 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $158,313,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Abiomed by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 344,015 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $123,560,000 after acquiring an additional 10,623 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Abiomed in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $292.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Abiomed from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Abiomed in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abiomed presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $341.80.

In related news, COO David M. Weber sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $2,550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 116,314 shares in the company, valued at $39,546,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total value of $333,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,349,979. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 10,500 shares of company stock worth $3,399,020 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ABMD traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $249.19. The stock had a trading volume of 403,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,578. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $292.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $309.03. Abiomed, Inc. has a 52 week low of $226.46 and a 52 week high of $379.30. The company has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.34.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $269.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.67 million. Abiomed had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

