abrdn Equity Income Trust plc (LON:AEI) Announces GBX 5.40 Dividend

abrdn Equity Income Trust plc (LON:AEI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.40 ($0.07) per share on Friday, June 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of AEI opened at GBX 372.51 ($4.69) on Wednesday. abrdn Equity Income Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 348.50 ($4.39) and a twelve month high of GBX 385.14 ($4.85).

About abrdn Equity Income Trust (Get Rating)

abrdn Equity Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Standard Life Investments (Corporate Funds) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying growth stocks of companies.

