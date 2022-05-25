abrdn Equity Income Trust plc (LON:AEI) Announces GBX 5.40 Dividend

abrdn Equity Income Trust plc (LON:AEI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.40 ($0.07) per share on Friday, June 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of AEI opened at GBX 372.51 ($4.69) on Wednesday. abrdn Equity Income Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 348.50 ($4.39) and a twelve month high of GBX 385.14 ($4.85).
About abrdn Equity Income Trust (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Indie Semiconductor Stock is Putting in a Bottom
- It’s Time to Buy into Planet Fitness Stock
- Two Retailers, One To Buy And One To Avoid
- Investors Can Get 5%-Plus Dividend Yields on These 3 Buys
- 3 Defensive Consumer Stocks Worth Shopping For
Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Equity Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Equity Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.