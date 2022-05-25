abrdn plc (LON:ABDN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of abrdn plc (LON:ABDN – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 232.14 ($2.92).

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ABDN shares. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of abrdn from GBX 260 ($3.27) to GBX 195 ($2.45) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of abrdn from GBX 235 ($2.96) to GBX 210 ($2.64) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.57) target price on shares of abrdn in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.64) price objective on shares of abrdn in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of abrdn from GBX 271 ($3.41) to GBX 225 ($2.83) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

In related news, insider Douglas J. Flint acquired 9,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 214 ($2.69) per share, with a total value of £20,582.52 ($25,899.74). Also, insider Stephanie Bruce acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 199 ($2.50) per share, with a total value of £79,600 ($100,163.58). In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 100,483 shares of company stock worth $19,987,792.

ABDN traded up GBX 1.75 ($0.02) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 191.80 ($2.41). 13,260,303 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,208,970. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.85. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.18 billion and a PE ratio of 4.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 197.28 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 221.69. abrdn has a 52 week low of GBX 164.80 ($2.07) and a 52 week high of GBX 300.40 ($3.78).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th were paid a dividend of GBX 7.30 ($0.09) per share. This represents a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. abrdn’s payout ratio is 0.32%.

abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

