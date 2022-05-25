Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Shares Gap Down to $27.61

Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.61, but opened at $25.46. Academy Sports and Outdoors shares last traded at $26.61, with a volume of 30,965 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ASO. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Stephens raised their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Truist Financial started coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Academy Sports and Outdoors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.08.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.17, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.97.

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.24. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 51.14% and a net margin of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.21%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASO. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 826.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. 89.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile (NASDAQ:ASO)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

