Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Shares Gap Down to $27.61

Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.61, but opened at $25.46. Academy Sports and Outdoors shares last traded at $26.61, with a volume of 30,965 shares changing hands.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ASO. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Stephens raised their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Truist Financial started coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Academy Sports and Outdoors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.08.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.17, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.97.
The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.21%.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASO. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 826.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. 89.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile (NASDAQ:ASO)
Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.
Featured Stories
