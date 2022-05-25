Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Receives $74.57 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.57.

ACHC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $67.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $64.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the first quarter worth $38,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the third quarter worth $203,000. 99.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ACHC stock opened at $70.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.28. Acadia Healthcare has a twelve month low of $50.07 and a twelve month high of $76.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.90.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $616.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.49 million. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 10.16%. Acadia Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.

