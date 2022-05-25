Accsys Technologies (LON:AXS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $122.00

Accsys Technologies PLC (LON:AXS – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 122 ($1.54) and last traded at GBX 122.50 ($1.54), with a volume of 661721 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 134.25 ($1.69).

The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.09. The stock has a market capitalization of £236.13 million and a PE ratio of -447.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 142.02 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 155.38.

Get Accsys Technologies alerts:

Accsys Technologies Company Profile (LON:AXS)

Accsys Technologies PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells Accoya solid wood and Tricoya wood elements in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Benelux, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Accoya wood for use in windows and doors, decking, cladding, civil construction and outdoor furniture production, and other applications; and Tricoya wood elements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Accsys Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accsys Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.