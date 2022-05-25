Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $6.25 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.41% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing ARCs or Antibody Radiation-Conjugates, which combine the targeting ability of antibodies with the cell killing ability of radiation. Actinium’s lead application for their ARCs is targeted conditioning, which is intended to selectively deplete a patient’s disease or cancer cells and certain immune cells prior to a BMT or Bone Marrow Transplant, Gene Therapy or Adoptive Cell Therapy (ACT) such as CAR-T to enable engraftment of these transplanted cells with minimal toxicities. With their ARC approach, they seek to improve patient outcomes and access to these potentially curative treatments by eliminating or reducing the non-targeted chemotherapy that is used for conditioning in standard practice currently. Their lead product candidate, I-131 apamistamab (Iomab-B) is being studied in the ongoing pivotal Phase 3 Study of Iomab-B in Elderly Relapsed or Refractory Acute Myeloid Leukemia (SIERRA) trial for BMT conditioning. The SI “

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

NYSEAMERICAN ATNM traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,908. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.41 and a fifty-two week high of $10.30.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 368.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 16,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 132.9% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 5,040 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 167,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after buying an additional 14,494 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 21.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,381 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 43.8% in the third quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 8.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for bone marrow transplant (BMT) or a type of cellular therapy, and for other adoptive cell therapies. Its lead product candidate, I-131 apamistamab (Iomab-B) that is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial for elderly relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia trial for BMT conditioning; and a Phase I study with a CD19- targeted CAR T-cell therapy with memorial sloan kettering cancer center.

