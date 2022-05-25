Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 42.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 991,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 732,764 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.13% of Activision Blizzard worth $65,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ATVI. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.4% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 25,698,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,814,000 after purchasing an additional 605,277 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,484,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,227 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 7.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,097,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,703,000 after purchasing an additional 687,258 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 13.0% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,116,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,586,000 after purchasing an additional 701,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,101,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,220,000 after acquiring an additional 710,104 shares in the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

ATVI opened at $77.03 on Wednesday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.40 and a 12-month high of $99.46. The company has a quick ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.67 and a 200-day moving average of $73.73.

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.39). Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 29.82%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Jesse Yang sold 10,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.68, for a total value of $850,688.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,899,560.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 14,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total value of $1,160,088.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,447 shares of company stock worth $2,175,584 over the last ninety days. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ATVI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark upped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Activision Blizzard from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.86.

About Activision Blizzard (Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.