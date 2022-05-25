Adamant DRI Processing and Minerals Group (OTCMKTS:ADMG) Trading 68.5% Higher

Adamant DRI Processing and Minerals Group (OTCMKTS:ADMG – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 68.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. 124 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 27,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.08.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.08.

About Adamant DRI Processing and Minerals Group

Adamant DRI Processing and Minerals Group does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in the provision of digital implementation plans for exhibition center projects and display booths, and model designs for various exhibition centers and real estate. The company is based in Fort Lee, New Jersey.

