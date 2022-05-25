ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

AEY stock opened at $1.35 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.80 million, a PE ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 0.58. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Get ADDvantage Technologies Group alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group by 76.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 9,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and services electronics and hardware for the telecommunications industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications. The Wireless Infrastructure Services segment provides turn-key wireless infrastructure services for U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ADDvantage Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADDvantage Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.