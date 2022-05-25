Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 5.60%. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.34 EPS. Advance Auto Parts updated its FY 2022 guidance to $13.30-$13.85 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $13.30-$13.85 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:AAP traded up $5.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $185.43. 51,052 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 867,212. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $210.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.09. Advance Auto Parts has a 52-week low of $172.86 and a 52-week high of $244.55.
Several research analysts recently commented on AAP shares. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $266.00 to $259.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $276.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $246.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.11.
About Advance Auto Parts (Get Rating)
Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Advance Auto Parts (AAP)
- Short-Covering Begins In Big Lots
- Agilent Technologies Is Bottoming But Don’t Buy It Yet
- Institutions Ring The Register On Toll Brothers Stock
- Dick’s Sporting Goods Falls Flat On Weak Guidance
- Two Retailers, One To Buy And One To Avoid
Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.