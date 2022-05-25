Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) Hits New 52-Week Low at $4.21

Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.21 and last traded at $4.25, with a volume of 3889 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.38.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Advantage Solutions from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Advantage Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Advantage Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Advantage Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.56 and a 200 day moving average of $6.79.

Advantage Solutions ( NASDAQ:ADV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Advantage Solutions had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Equities analysts expect that Advantage Solutions Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jill L. Griffin sold 30,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total value of $165,067.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jill L. Griffin sold 7,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.71, for a total value of $43,356.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 112,954 shares of company stock worth $623,394. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Advantage Solutions by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 766,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,145,000 after purchasing an additional 16,208 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $2,432,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Advantage Solutions by 100.0% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Advantage Solutions by 123.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 6,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Advantage Solutions by 8.9% during the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,839,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,912,000 after purchasing an additional 151,012 shares in the last quarter. 26.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

