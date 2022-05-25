AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DWMC) Stock Price Up 2.2%

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DWMC – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 2.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $33.60 and last traded at $33.60. Approximately 45 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.87.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.32.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.