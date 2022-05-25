AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.30-$3.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.43. The company issued revenue guidance of -.AECOM also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $4.75- EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on ACM. Argus upped their price target on shares of AECOM from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com cut AECOM from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of AECOM in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on AECOM from $88.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AECOM currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $85.44.

Get AECOM alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ACM traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $68.17. The company had a trading volume of 3,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 776,006. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.00. AECOM has a 1 year low of $58.36 and a 1 year high of $79.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.44.

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.05. AECOM had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.10%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AECOM in the first quarter worth $245,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 93.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,440 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 17,643 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AECOM during the first quarter valued at $601,000. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AECOM by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 8,734 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in AECOM during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AECOM Company Profile (Get Rating)

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services for governments, businesses, and organizations in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.