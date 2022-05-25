Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Posted by on May 25th, 2022

Wall Street analysts expect Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLEGet Rating) to announce ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Aeglea BioTherapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.29) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.25). Aeglea BioTherapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 170%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Aeglea BioTherapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.16) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.24) to ($1.11). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.13) to ($0.91). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Aeglea BioTherapeutics.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLEGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.03). Aeglea BioTherapeutics had a negative net margin of 358.29% and a negative return on equity of 78.56%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AGLE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.90.

Shares of NASDAQ AGLE traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $1.37. 254,877 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 484,693. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.50. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.29 and a 12 month high of $8.50. The company has a market cap of $69.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.60.

In other Aeglea BioTherapeutics news, CEO Anthony G. Quinn bought 80,079 shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.34 per share, for a total transaction of $187,384.86. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony G. Quinn acquired 34,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.06 per share, with a total value of $71,640.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 257,328 shares of company stock worth $545,246 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 84.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,468 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,894 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 4,761 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 128.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 6,051 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

About Aeglea BioTherapeutics (Get Rating)

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients and families with rare metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 that is in Phase III PEACE trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aeglea BioTherapeutics (AGLE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE)

Receive News & Ratings for Aeglea BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeglea BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.