Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) to announce ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Aeglea BioTherapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.29) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.25). Aeglea BioTherapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 170%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Aeglea BioTherapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.16) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.24) to ($1.11). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.13) to ($0.91). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Aeglea BioTherapeutics.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.03). Aeglea BioTherapeutics had a negative net margin of 358.29% and a negative return on equity of 78.56%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AGLE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.90.

Shares of NASDAQ AGLE traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $1.37. 254,877 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 484,693. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.50. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.29 and a 12 month high of $8.50. The company has a market cap of $69.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.60.

In other Aeglea BioTherapeutics news, CEO Anthony G. Quinn bought 80,079 shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.34 per share, for a total transaction of $187,384.86. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony G. Quinn acquired 34,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.06 per share, with a total value of $71,640.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 257,328 shares of company stock worth $545,246 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 84.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,468 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,894 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 4,761 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 128.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 6,051 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients and families with rare metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 that is in Phase III PEACE trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency.

