Aenza S.A.A. (NYSE:AENZ) Trading 2.8% Higher

Aenza S.A.A. (NYSE:AENZ – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 2.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.40 and last traded at $1.40. Approximately 1,635 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 18,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.36.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.71 and its 200 day moving average is $1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.18.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aenza S.A.A. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aenza S.A.A. by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 29,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 7,224 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aenza S.A.A. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Aenza S.A.A. by 181.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 8,799,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,047,000 after acquiring an additional 5,676,888 shares during the last quarter. 7.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aenza SAA., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the Infrastructure, Energy, Engineering and Construction, and Real Estate management businesses in Peru, Bolivia, Chile, Mexico, and Colombia. The company's Infrastructure segment offers long-term concessions or similar contractual arrangements in Peru for three toll roads, the Lima Metro, a wastewater treatment plant in Lima, four producing oil fields, five multiple fuel storage facilities, and a gas processing plant, as well as operation and maintenance services for infrastructure assets.

