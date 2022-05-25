AerCap (NYSE:AER) Price Target Cut to $65.00

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at HSBC from $69.50 to $65.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. HSBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 41.80% from the stock’s current price.

AER has been the subject of several other reports. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of AerCap to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of AerCap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of AerCap from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of AerCap from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of AerCap from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.44.

Get AerCap alerts:

AER stock opened at $45.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.37. AerCap has a 1 year low of $40.98 and a 1 year high of $71.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.41. The stock has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.16.

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.84. AerCap had a negative net margin of 20.75% and a positive return on equity of 12.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AerCap will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AER. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of AerCap in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of AerCap during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AerCap during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in AerCap in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in AerCap in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

AerCap Company Profile (Get Rating)

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.