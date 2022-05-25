AES (NYSE:AES) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.55-$1.65 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.62. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a buy rating on shares of AES in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of AES in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a neutral rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of AES from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AES from $30.50 to $32.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of AES in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AES has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.69.

AES traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.39. The stock had a trading volume of 274,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,065,007. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.67, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.99. AES has a twelve month low of $19.14 and a twelve month high of $27.00.

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). AES had a negative net margin of 2.21% and a positive return on equity of 33.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that AES will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.158 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -233.33%.

In related news, CFO Stephen Coughlin purchased 47,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.30 per share, with a total value of $1,001,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AES. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in AES by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,790,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,155,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,423 shares during the last quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP acquired a new stake in AES in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,799,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in AES by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,193,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,901,000 after acquiring an additional 631,641 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in AES by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,153,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,606,000 after purchasing an additional 592,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in AES by 129.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 743,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,141,000 after purchasing an additional 420,218 shares in the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

