Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$51.33.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. ATB Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$58.00 price target on shares of Ag Growth International in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James set a C$50.00 price objective on Ag Growth International and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ag Growth International in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$47.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of TSE:AFN traded up C$1.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$31.88. The company had a trading volume of 58,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,099. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 334.55, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.23. Ag Growth International has a 1-year low of C$25.85 and a 1-year high of C$44.24. The firm has a market cap of C$601.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$39.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$35.72.

Ag Growth International ( TSE:AFN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.47 by C$0.42. The company had revenue of C$327.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$287.08 million. Analysts expect that Ag Growth International will post 3.8099999 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.24%.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers storage equipment comprising grain and bolted bins, hopper bins, smooth wall bins, temporary storage equipment, unloads and sweeps, water tanks, fuel tanks; and conditioning equipment, such as mixed flow dryers, fans and heaters, aerations, airaugers, aeration floors, vents and exhausters, stirrings, and accessories.

