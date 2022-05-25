AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) Receives $14.25 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.25.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of NYSE:MITT traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.89. 160,228 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,540. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $7.09 and a 12 month high of $14.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.50.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust ( NYSE:MITT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.96). AG Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 52.03% and a return on equity of 10.93%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.65%. AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 387.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,828 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.99% of the company’s stock.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc operates as a residential mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. Its investment portfolio comprises residential investments, including non-qualifying mortgages loans, government-sponsored entity non-owner occupied loans, re/non-performing loans, land related financing, and agency residential mortgage-backed securities; and commercial investments.

