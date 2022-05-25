AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) versus Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) Financial Survey

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) and AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Howard Hughes and AG Mortgage Investment Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Howard Hughes 0 0 2 0 3.00 AG Mortgage Investment Trust 0 1 3 0 2.75

Howard Hughes presently has a consensus price target of $122.50, indicating a potential upside of 49.23%. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a consensus price target of $13.69, indicating a potential upside of 72.82%. Given AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe AG Mortgage Investment Trust is more favorable than Howard Hughes.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Howard Hughes and AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Howard Hughes $1.43 billion 2.95 $56.10 million $2.29 35.85 AG Mortgage Investment Trust $70.66 million 2.68 $104.19 million $2.16 3.67

AG Mortgage Investment Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Howard Hughes. AG Mortgage Investment Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Howard Hughes, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

99.2% of Howard Hughes shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.0% of AG Mortgage Investment Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 26.9% of Howard Hughes shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of AG Mortgage Investment Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Howard Hughes has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a beta of 1.48, indicating that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Howard Hughes and AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Howard Hughes 8.62% 3.42% 1.32% AG Mortgage Investment Trust 52.03% 10.93% 1.11%

Summary

Howard Hughes beats AG Mortgage Investment Trust on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Howard Hughes (Get Rating)

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii. The MPCs segment develops and sells detached and attached single family homes, and range from entry-level to luxury homes to residential homebuilders and developers; and sells or leases land for commercial development, including land parcels designated for retail, office, hospitality, and residential projects. The Seaport District segment is involved in the landlord operations, managed businesses, and events and sponsorships. The Strategic Development segment invests in residential condominium and commercial property projects. This segment consists of 18 development or redevelopment projects. The Howard Hughes Corporation was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About AG Mortgage Investment Trust (Get Rating)

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. operates as a residential mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. Its investment portfolio comprises residential investments, including non-qualifying mortgages loans, government-sponsored entity non-owner occupied loans, re/non-performing loans, land related financing, and agency residential mortgage-backed securities; and commercial investments. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in New York, New York.

