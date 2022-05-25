Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.89-$0.94 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.16 billion-$1.19 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.18 billion.

Shares of Agiliti stock traded up $0.76 on Wednesday, hitting $18.62. The stock had a trading volume of 974 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,823. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.14 and a 200 day moving average of $20.17. Agiliti has a twelve month low of $16.09 and a twelve month high of $26.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 76.38.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. Agiliti had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 3.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Agiliti will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

AGTI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Agiliti from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Agiliti from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Agiliti from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Agiliti from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Agiliti from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agiliti has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.71.

In other news, EVP Bettyann Bird sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $277,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee M. Neumann sold 10,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total value of $219,339.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,380,222.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 154,947 shares of company stock worth $2,904,758 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGTI. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Agiliti by 16.9% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,466,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,145,000 after acquiring an additional 500,541 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Agiliti by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,238,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,334,000 after acquiring an additional 42,636 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Agiliti by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 500,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Agiliti during the fourth quarter valued at $6,647,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Agiliti by 3.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 191,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,038,000 after acquiring an additional 5,714 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

Agiliti, Inc provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services, including programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity.

