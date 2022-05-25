Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Shares Acquired by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) by 153.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,807 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,842 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Agilysys were worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AGYS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilysys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Agilysys during the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Agilysys by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,927 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Agilysys during the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Agilysys in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Laveti Sridhar sold 704 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.44, for a total value of $26,357.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,225 shares in the company, valued at $1,094,184. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 3,050 shares of company stock worth $121,231 over the last 90 days. 22.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Agilysys from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Agilysys from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Maxim Group cut their price objective on shares of Agilysys from $65.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Agilysys to $58.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

Shares of AGYS traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.55. 584 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,037. Agilysys, Inc. has a one year low of $31.49 and a one year high of $59.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.38 and a 200 day moving average of $40.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $928.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 210.51 and a beta of 1.35.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The software maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. Agilysys had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 24.52%. The business had revenue of $46.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Agilysys’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, payment, inventory and procurement, reservations and venue management, activity management, document management, and analytics and marketing loyalty solutions to enhance guest experience.

