AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Declares May 22 Dividend of $0.12

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) announced a may 22 dividend on Thursday, May 12th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, June 9th. This represents a yield of 11.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th.

AGNC Investment has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 12.6% annually over the last three years. AGNC Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 68.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect AGNC Investment to earn $1.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.4%.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $11.92 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.94. AGNC Investment has a 1-year low of $10.86 and a 1-year high of $18.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 18.40% and a negative net margin of 72.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AGNC Investment will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AGNC. Bank of America cut AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $13.75 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AGNC Investment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on AGNC Investment to $12.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Maxim Group decreased their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $13.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.27.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGNC. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in AGNC Investment by 865.2% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 5,191 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in AGNC Investment by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the first quarter worth $137,000. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

