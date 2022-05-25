Agora (NASDAQ:API) Stock Price Down 4.7% on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API – Get Rating) traded down 4.7% during mid-day trading on Monday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $6.66 and last traded at $6.66. 348 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,239,224 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.99.

The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.05). Agora had a negative net margin of 43.07% and a negative return on equity of 8.20%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Nomura raised Agora from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Agora from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Agora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised Agora from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Agora in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agora currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.93.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Agora in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Agora by 52.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,811,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,170 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Agora in the first quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Eschler Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Agora in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,302,000. Finally, Coatue Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agora by 81.9% during the 1st quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,992,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,806,000 after acquiring an additional 896,956 shares during the period.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.57. The company has a market capitalization of $569.59 million, a P/E ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 0.50.

Agora Company Profile

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

