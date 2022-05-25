Aion (AION) Trading Up 18.3% Over Last 7 Days

Aion (AION) traded 12.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. One Aion coin can now be purchased for about $0.0374 or 0.00000126 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Aion has traded 18.3% higher against the US dollar. Aion has a total market capitalization of $18.77 million and approximately $11.01 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,741.48 or 1.00148663 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.79 or 0.00036344 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.46 or 0.00210333 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.55 or 0.00092778 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.24 or 0.00118668 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $66.44 or 0.00223727 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006556 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003164 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.78 or 0.00036315 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

Aion (CRYPTO:AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network . The official website for Aion is theoan.com . The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it. “

Aion Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

