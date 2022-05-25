Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-two research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $196.42.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Airbnb from $185.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Airbnb from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Airbnb from $194.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Airbnb from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Get Airbnb alerts:

In other news, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 6,844 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.93, for a total value of $1,135,624.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 27,588 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.33, for a total value of $4,174,892.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 747,534 shares of company stock worth $121,201,511 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in Airbnb by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 818,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,339,000 after buying an additional 53,962 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Airbnb during the 3rd quarter worth $2,602,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth about $439,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Airbnb by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,231,000 after acquiring an additional 5,092 shares during the period. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth about $263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.66% of the company’s stock.

ABNB traded down $7.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $106.24. The stock had a trading volume of 6,410,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,536,853. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.83. Airbnb has a 1 year low of $103.74 and a 1 year high of $212.58. The stock has a market cap of $68.30 billion, a PE ratio of 91.59 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.25. Airbnb had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.75) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Airbnb will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Airbnb Company Profile (Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.