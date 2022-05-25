AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $36.11

Shares of AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$36.11 and traded as low as C$18.41. AirBoss of America shares last traded at C$18.91, with a volume of 74,843 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BOS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America from C$51.00 to C$35.50 in a report on Friday, May 13th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$55.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Cormark reduced their price objective on AirBoss of America from C$54.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Pi Financial lowered their target price on AirBoss of America from C$58.00 to C$49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on AirBoss of America from C$51.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$44.08.

Get AirBoss of America alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.39. The company has a market capitalization of C$482.51 million and a PE ratio of 7.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$29.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$35.98.

AirBoss of America ( TSE:BOS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.51 by C$0.20. The business had revenue of C$313.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$301.86 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AirBoss of America Corp. will post 2.6500002 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. AirBoss of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.97%.

In related news, Director Peter Grenville Schoch acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$32.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$160,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,799,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$154,050,371.70.

AirBoss of America Company Profile (TSE:BOS)

AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: AirBoss Defense Group, Rubber Solutions, and Engineered Products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AirBoss of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AirBoss of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.