AirSwap Price Hits $0.0842 (AST)

AirSwap (AST) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 25th. During the last seven days, AirSwap has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. AirSwap has a total market cap of $12.64 million and $141,844.00 worth of AirSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AirSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0842 or 0.00000283 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

AirSwap Coin Profile

AirSwap (CRYPTO:AST) is a coin. Its launch date was October 10th, 2017. AirSwap’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 coins. The official message board for AirSwap is medium.com/@airswap . The Reddit community for AirSwap is /r/AirSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AirSwap’s official Twitter account is @airswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . AirSwap’s official website is www.airswap.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Swap protocol provides a peer-to-peer methodology to exchange assets on the Ethereum blockchain. AirSwap is an ERC20 token that will have two functionalities, signal the intention to buy or sell Ethereum-based tokens and to give voting power to the traders providing managing capabilities to the roles of Oracles within the platform. “

AirSwap Coin Trading

