Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOF) Shares Down 3.1%

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOF – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 3.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $82.78 and last traded at $82.78. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.46.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.37.

About Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOF)

Akzo Nobel N.V. engages in the production and sale of paints and coatings worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials.

