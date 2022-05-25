Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.78

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AGI)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$9.78 and traded as high as C$9.78. Alamos Gold shares last traded at C$9.61, with a volume of 430,768 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities decreased their target price on Alamos Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Alamos Gold to a “buy” rating and set a C$12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, National Bankshares upgraded Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alamos Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$12.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 3.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$10.24 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.78. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.02.

Alamos Gold ( TSE:AGI Get Rating ) (NYSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$256.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$254.59 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.5500001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.032 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. This is an increase from Alamos Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is -18.16%.

In other Alamos Gold news, Senior Officer Colin Webster sold 17,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.15, for a total transaction of C$191,347.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$229,458.94.

About Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI)

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada, Mexico, the United States, and Turkey. It primary explores for gold and silver. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 hectares located in Matachewan in the Northern Ontario, Canada.

