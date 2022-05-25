Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $12.30-$15.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.80 billion-$6.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.44 billion.Albemarle also updated its FY22 guidance to $12.30-15.00 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALB. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Albemarle in a report on Monday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Albemarle from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $290.00 to $320.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Albemarle from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Albemarle from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $278.65.

Shares of NYSE ALB traded down $5.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $237.51. 1,531,906 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,179,658. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $27.82 billion, a PE ratio of 99.79, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $214.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.73. Albemarle has a 12 month low of $157.82 and a 12 month high of $291.48.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.65. Albemarle had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Albemarle’s revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Albemarle will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 66.39%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALB. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 9.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 792 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 127.3% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 49.2% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

