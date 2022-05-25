Alberta Investment Management Corp Acquires New Holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 591,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,054,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,905,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter valued at $468,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the first quarter valued at $4,169,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 30.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 48,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 11,268 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000.

NYSE TME opened at $3.67 on Wednesday. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 1-year low of $2.95 and a 1-year high of $16.53. The company has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.70.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group ( NYSE:TME Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.48. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TME. Zacks Investment Research cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $5.10 to $3.90 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $6.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $5.60 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.67.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

