Alberta Investment Management Corp Grows Position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) by 110.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 55,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Ciena were worth $4,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 605.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,249,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,632 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in Ciena during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,439,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ciena by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,487,294 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $114,451,000 after acquiring an additional 322,386 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Ciena by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,936,940 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $150,812,000 after purchasing an additional 284,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Ciena by 491.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 340,871 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $17,504,000 after buying an additional 283,222 shares during the last quarter. 88.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ciena alerts:

In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total transaction of $204,196.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 454,550 shares in the company, valued at $26,204,807.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total transaction of $271,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,286 shares of company stock valued at $1,554,486. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

CIEN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Ciena from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Ciena from $74.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ciena in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Ciena in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Ciena from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.63.

Shares of NYSE:CIEN opened at $48.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 3.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.20. Ciena Co. has a 1 year low of $48.16 and a 1 year high of $78.28.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $844.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.14 million. Ciena had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ciena (Get Rating)

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.