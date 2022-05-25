Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $4.59 Million Stock Holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Rating) by 111.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,254 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,749 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned 0.07% of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. worth $4,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 772,640 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $159,288,000 after buying an additional 226,320 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 313,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,683,000 after purchasing an additional 12,732 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,492,000 after purchasing an additional 8,557 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 177.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after buying an additional 8,140 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 600.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after buying an additional 7,547 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ASR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $214.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Bradesco Corretora cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. to a “hold” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.20.

ASR stock opened at $212.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 52-week low of $165.48 and a 52-week high of $230.80. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $211.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.82.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $272.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.87 million. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 33.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 12.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $7.4113 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.9%. This is a boost from Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.’s previous annual dividend of $5.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.29%.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates nine airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan.

