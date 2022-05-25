Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $5.08 Million Stock Holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 221.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 54,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,475 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Bunge were worth $5,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BG. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Bunge by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,093,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,308,743,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549,449 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Bunge in the fourth quarter worth about $52,225,000. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Bunge by 54.4% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,397,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $113,669,000 after buying an additional 492,334 shares during the period. Natixis boosted its holdings in Bunge by 5,416.6% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 363,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,581,000 after acquiring an additional 357,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,687,000. 86.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BG stock opened at $115.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Bunge Limited has a fifty-two week low of $71.73 and a fifty-two week high of $128.40.

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $1.02. Bunge had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 3.07%. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.13 earnings per share. Bunge’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bunge Limited will post 12.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.625 dividend. This is an increase from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Bunge’s payout ratio is currently 16.60%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BG shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Bunge from $120.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America cut shares of Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $120.00 to $134.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Bunge from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.56.

In other news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 230,000 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.76, for a total transaction of $24,784,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 90,000 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.56, for a total value of $9,860,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 610,666 shares of company stock worth $66,286,037 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

