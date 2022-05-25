Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $6.71 Million Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 38.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,895 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 3,295 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $6,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 512.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 49 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1,016.7% during the fourth quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total value of $54,389.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,362 shares in the company, valued at $1,334,714. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on DPZ. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet downgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Argus downgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $413.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $440.04.

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $342.17 on Wednesday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1-year low of $321.15 and a 1-year high of $567.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $373.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $443.43. The stock has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.71.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 11.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.72%.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

