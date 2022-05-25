Alberta Investment Management Corp Makes New $6.89 Million Investment in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 75,894 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $6,893,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,649,342 shares of the bank’s stock worth $212,928,000 after buying an additional 69,751 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 543.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,016,187 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $183,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702,814 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 824,217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,243,000 after acquiring an additional 54,799 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Wintrust Financial by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 806,014 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,202,000 after acquiring an additional 53,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 760,992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,113,000 after purchasing an additional 30,492 shares during the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

WTFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Wintrust Financial from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wintrust Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.25.

In other news, Director H Patrick Hackett, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $91.23 per share, with a total value of $456,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 40,037 shares in the company, valued at $3,652,575.51. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Wintrust Financial stock opened at $83.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.07. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $65.66 and a 52 week high of $105.56.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $462.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.66 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 10.95%. Wintrust Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.10%.

Wintrust Financial Profile (Get Rating)

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.