Alberta Investment Management Corp Purchases New Position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 35,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $7,349,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Sun Communities during the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Sun Communities by 1.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,753,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $324,609,000 after purchasing an additional 16,771 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 28,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,017,000 after buying an additional 4,318 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 10,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Sun Communities by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

SUI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Sun Communities from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.60.

Shares of SUI stock opened at $159.68 on Wednesday. Sun Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.51 and a twelve month high of $211.79. The company has a market capitalization of $19.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.51, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $174.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.06). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 14.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 113.55%.

In other Sun Communities news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.63, for a total value of $88,815.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.27, for a total transaction of $2,073,105.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 148,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,804,526.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.