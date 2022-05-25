Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 25,100 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Alberta Investment Management Corp reduced its position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 327,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 25,100 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Hanesbrands worth $5,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 109.5% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Hanesbrands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

HBI stock opened at $11.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.46. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.94 and a 1-year high of $20.74.

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 93.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hanesbrands announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the textile maker to repurchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.80%.

In other news, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies acquired 34,292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.63 per share, for a total transaction of $501,691.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

HBI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hanesbrands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hanesbrands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

