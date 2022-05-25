Alberta Investment Management Corp Takes $6.41 Million Position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 41,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,413,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned about 0.12% of FTI Consulting as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in FTI Consulting in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in FTI Consulting in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in FTI Consulting by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 155.2% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 518 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in FTI Consulting by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 769 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FTI Consulting stock opened at $164.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $160.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.37. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.50 and a 1-year high of $170.65.

FTI Consulting ( NYSE:FCN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The company had revenue of $723.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $702.83 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FCN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FTI Consulting from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com lowered FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th.

In other FTI Consulting news, General Counsel Curtis P. Lu sold 4,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total value of $616,544.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vernon James Ellis sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.71, for a total value of $146,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

