Alerus Financial NA Acquires 1,826 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Alerus Financial NA boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 390.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,294 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares during the quarter. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IDXX traded up $1.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $364.08. The company had a trading volume of 4,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,063. The firm has a market cap of $30.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.51, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $466.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $531.04. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $330.66 and a 52 week high of $706.95.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.02. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 103.70%. The firm had revenue of $836.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $650.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $615.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $550.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $650.33.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

