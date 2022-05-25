Alerus Financial NA Buys 1,831 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Alerus Financial NA raised its stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 43.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,029 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $1,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. 94.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MOH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $356.00 to $366.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $397.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $308.00 to $311.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.38.

In other Molina Healthcare news, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,575,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total transaction of $61,588.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,129,356.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,991 shares of company stock worth $1,883,261. 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MOH traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $312.37. 3,644 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 531,368. The stock has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.80. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $239.20 and a twelve month high of $350.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $324.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $310.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $4.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.54 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 31.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

