Alerus Financial NA Buys New Shares in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Alerus Financial NA bought a new stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 29,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,517,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.01, for a total value of $270,949.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger purchased 63,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.07 per share, for a total transaction of $4,238,019.16. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 432,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,016,158.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 104,169 shares of company stock valued at $7,081,708 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SCHW traded up $0.53 on Wednesday, reaching $64.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,754,513. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $61.53 and a twelve month high of $96.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $117.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.04.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.08). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.24% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.99%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SCHW. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $87.50 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Charles Schwab to $95.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.56.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

